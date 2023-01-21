"One of the best"- Former WWE Superstar remembers Jay Briscoe and impact of his passing on wrestling community (Exclusive)

The entire wrestling world has been grieving the loss of 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe. One of his past opponents and former WWE Superstar, EC3, reacted to the tragic news.

This past Tuesday night, it was reported that the former ROH World Champion met with a fatal car accident, which was the cause of his death. AEW CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter to pay his respects to Briscoe and share his deepest condolences to the Briscoe family.

"Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin," Tony Khan tweeted.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 was devastated. Wiping off his tears, the former WWE Superstar mentioned that although he was upset that one of the best professional wrestlers was no more, he was glad that the entire community was checking in and supporting each other.

“It hasn’t been easy for a lot of the guys. Been tough. But what’s great about it, is the outpouring of support, each and everybody is giving each other through this like, everybody just checking in. Telling each other you love ‘em. It’s all we got man and it’s really cool…, [Jay Briscoe] one of the best, it’s… in and out just sucks,” EC said. [00:24 - 01:05]

Several wrestlers paid homage to Jay Briscoe during AEW Dynamite and WWE SmackDown

The entire wrestling community loved Jay Briscoe. During this past week's episode of AEW Dynamite, several wrestlers paid their respects to Briscoe by wearing a black armband with Jay's name stitched onto it.

Some of the stars who wore the band were The Young Bucks, Bryan Danielson, and Jay Lethal. Matt Jackson also shared a picture of him and his brother wearing the band on his social media.

On last night's episode of SmackDown, Michael Cole also paid respect to Briscoe and his family in commentary, while The Viking Raiders and Kevin Owens wore armbands respecting Briscoe.

