The Young Bucks and multiple AEW stars honor Jay Briscoe's legacy on Dynamite

Multiple AEW stars, including the Young Bucks, paid their respects to Jay Briscoe during tonight's episode of Dynamite.

The Briscoes never had the chance to wrestle on AEW programming but were familiar with so many in the locker room for their shared time both on the independent circuit and in Ring of Honor. As news broke that Jay Briscoe had passed away, tributes poured in from the widespread wrestling community. Even WWE broke the promotional barrier to pay their respects to the 20-year veteran.

Tonight's Dynamite showed to be no different, as many of the stars took to donning armbands dedicated to one-half of 'Dem Boys'. The Young Bucks were one of the Briscoes' most legendary adversaries. They demonstrated their immeasurable respect for Jay both by donning the armband and in a social media post.

The armbands were made specially by the seamstresses within All Elite Wrestling.

Another ROH stalwart, Bandido donned the armband for his match against Bryan Danielson. The American Dragon also donned an armband for the bout.

Jay Lethal was the first example of someone showing their respect for Jay during AEW Dynamite. He wore the tribute armband during his opener against Orange Cassidy.

Prayers are with Jay Briscoe's family at this time. His daughters have also been admitted to hospital in critical condition, with one having to enter emergency surgery earlier today.

