"One of the greatest matches of all time" - Wrestling veteran names first-time-ever dream match between WWE's Gunther and major AEW star

William Regal believes that WWE Superstar Gunther and AEW star Bryan Danielson will someday cross paths in the ring.

Gunther became the WWE Intercontinental Champion after dethroning Ricochet in an episode of SmackDown on June 10. He has since defended the title against formidable names such as Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Meanwhile, Danielson is a member of the Blackpool Combat Club and is considered one of the best technical wrestlers in the world. He had also challenged for championships, such as the AEW and ROH World Titles but was unsuccessful.

When asked on K & S WrestleFest virtual signing session about a potential match between the two, Regal said that he's a fan of both men and their wrestling styles.

The veteran then claimed that if given a chance, The American Dragon and The Ring General could produce one of the best wrestling matches of all time.

"Have you ever seen Bryan have a bad match? Have you ever seen WALTER have a bad match? Right. Or GUNTHER… I would say, knowing that I’m a big fan of both of them and their styles, if they had the chance, they might have one of the greatest matches of all time," Regal said. [H/T POSTWrestling]

It's far from realistic at this point since the stars are in different promotions. However, it would be interesting to see if that dream match between the two master technicians would occur at some point.

WWE veteran William Regal gave credit to AEW star Bryan Danielson

On the same virtual signing, William Regal was questioned about who among the Blackpool Combat Club members is his favorite.

The former WWE personality picked Bryan Danielson because they have been friends for decades. He also thanked The American Dragon for keeping his name afloat during this modern era of wrestling.

"I think a tremendous amount of all of them. Bryan’s [Danielson] been with me. We’ve been friends since 2000, and fortunately, luckily he came into my life. It’s not the other way around when people say, ‘Oh, great you met him.’ No. I wouldn’t be relevant today if it wasn’t for him," Regal said. [H/T POSTWrestling]

The American Dragon's respect towards The Gentleman Villain was evident when he pleaded with Jon Moxley not to attack the latter last week on Dynamite. Regal had betrayed Mox at Full Gear's main event.

However, after Regal assisted MJF in winning the AEW World Championship in the aforementioned event, it will be interesting to see whose side Danielson is on since he's also friends with Moxley.

