One mistake has led to Tony Khan losing power in AEW to CM Punk, veteran says: "He owns him" (Exclusive)

CM Punk's issues with The Elite pushed AEW into a time of uncertainty, and many believed he'd part ways with the promotion. Today, he's the face of AEW Collision, and Vince Russo believes Punk "owns" Khan.

Fans have notably been divided about who the guilty party was in the infamous "Brawl Out Incident" that took place after All Out 2022. Fans of The Elite believe they were in the right, and have been upset with Punk's growing role in the promotion. However, Russo believes one side won in the end.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo made a bold claim about The Second City Saint's hold on Tony Khan.

"Lemme tell you why I love this story: people got to go back to the beginning. CM Punk, an employee, a contractor of the company is attacked by three Vice Presidents of the company. At that point, bro, he owns Tony Khan. He owns him! ‘I’m gonna sue you, I’m gonna sue your old man, I’m going to sue TBS.’ He’s got Tony so over a barrel!" (07:06-07:44).

CM Punk has reportedly gotten into a few altercations with other AEW stars since Collision's debut, most notably Jack Perry. Punk intervened when the star wanted to use real glass in a television angle, and Jim Cornette praised the veteran for his quick thinking.

CM Punk believes Darby Allin could become the next biggest star

MJF notably named Darby as one of the "Four Pillars of AEW," which has since become a popular, if controversial title. While some disagree with his picks, Allin was a big reason why CM Punk decided to sign with AEW.

During his recent interview with Sports Illustrated, CM Punk placed heavy praise on the former TNT Champion.

"He’s got that 'It Factor,' and he's really getting comfortable. We had a whole big promo segment a few weeks ago [on Collision], and I thought he shined. That made me super proud." [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Additionally, Punk warned the young star that he could reach the top as long as he didn't "kill himself" after performing an insane stunt. It remains to be seen if Darby Allin will take off the way Punk believes, but he's already a multi-time TNT Champion.

