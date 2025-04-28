One person saved Saraya (FKA Paige) from taking her own life after a huge scandal

Former WWE Divas Champion Saraya (FKA Paige) recently opened up about the time when she nearly took her own life. The English pro wrestler also revealed who helped her avoid such thoughts.

In 2017, Saraya got embroiled in a scandal when her personal NSFW videos got leaked, and she has since revealed multiple times how it was a tough time for her.

During her recent interview with Andro Mammo, the former AEW Women's World Champion revealed how she felt humiliated after the scandal, adding it was the last straw. The 32-year-old also admitted that she didn't want to let her father down, but everything changed when she answered his call.

“I said to myself, Okay, if my dad or my family, but mostly my dad, if he’s disappointed in me, that’s it. I’m done. [answering her father's call] I’m so sorry, Dad. I’m so sorry. He goes, ‘Princess, everything’s gonna be okay. It’s just s*x, and everybody does it. You’re doing what every other human has been doing. Don’t feel shame. I love you. I’m proud of you!’" she recalled.

The former Paige further revealed how her dad saved her life by giving her a life lesson.

"And he even joked, ‘Maybe you might get more famous like Kim Kardashian.’ Saraya laughed, replying, ‘How the f*ck do you know Kim Kardashian?’ In that moment, he taught me not to take it too seriously. If you can change it, why are you stressing? If you can’t change it, why are you stressing?” [H/T: Ringside News]

Saraya (FKA Paige) on how Stephanie McMahon helped her

The erstwhile Paige recently opened up about her panic attack after she returned to WWE TV in 2017 following the video leak scandal. In the same interview with Andro Mammo, she revealed how Stephanie McMahon calmed her down backstage.

"Stephanie [McMahon] walks up to me, and she pulls me up, and she just holds me, gives me the biggest hug, and it instantly calms me down. But then, she whispers in my ear. She was like, 'This is your house; go out there; people are going to love you.' It's amazing, yeah, and she said, 'Let it sink in. If they are chanting, don't say anything; just enjoy it.' She was like, 'You need to remember this; soak it in.' She was amazing, and I was just like, 'Okay, I can do this!'" the former Paige said.

Saraya recently departed from AEW, and there are rumors that she may return to WWE. It will be interesting to see if that happens.

