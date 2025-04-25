Stephanie McMahon's "calming energy" helped 3-time WWE champion overcome a backstage panic attack

A former WWE Divas Champion disclosed how Stephanie McMahon calmed her down before her return years ago. The star also revealed her conversations with Stephanie.

Ad

Former three-time WWE champion, Saraya (fka Paige), overcame a panic attack thanks to Stephanie McMahon. Saraya is known for her time in the Stamford-based promotion from 2012 until signing with AEW in 2022. She recently recalled her return in 2017 after the infamous private video leak.

During an interview with Andro Mammo, Saraya recollected how she suffered a panic attack backstage before walking out in the arena for her return. The erstwhile Paige also revealed that Stephanie McMahon calmed her down:

Ad

Trending

"Stephanie [McMahon] walks up to me and she pulls me up and she just holds me, gives me the biggest hug, and it instantly calms me down. But then she whispers in my ear. She was like, 'This is your house, go out there, people are going to love you.' It's amazing, yeah, and she said, 'Let it sink in. If they are chanting, don't say anything, just enjoy it.' She was like, 'You need to remember this, soak it in.' She was amazing, and I was just like, 'Okay, I can do this.'"

Ad

Saraya further said that Stephanie has a calming energy:

"And I walked out, and they were going crazy and they started chanting, so I just stopped doing...what Stephanie told me to just embrace it. And without her in that moment, I don't know...I would've definitely gone out there, but probably thinking differently and tripping over my words or something, but she just has this calming energy about her." [56:20-57:16]

Ad

Ad

Stephanie McMahon was at WrestleMania 41

Stephanie McMahon has rarely appeared on WWE TV lately. She was last seen at WrestleMania 40. After a dramatic end to Night 1, Stephanie showed up to open Night 2 of the Show of Shows this year. She also cut an emotional promo saying how the Stamford-based promotion is a big part of her life.

Ad

Stephanie went on to welcome 60,000+ fans to Night 2 of 'Mania before leaving. Only time will tell when Stephanie will be seen again on WWE TV.

If you take quotes from the first half, please credit 'Andro Mammo on YT' and give an h/t to 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More