One of the very first wrestlers in AEW recently announced that his contract expires in one year, prompting fans to request one last run in WWE.

The legendary superstar in question is Dustin RhodeIn in 2019, Dustin had his first match in the Jacksonville-based promotion at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Facing off against his real-life brother and current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, the veteran put up a commendable performance that garnered a five-star rating from Dave Meltzer.

Since then, Dustin has had several matches in AEW against CM Punk and Brodie Lee. However, the Natural is certainly getting on in years, as he turned 53 this April.

The Natural has been wrestling less frequently in AEW, having had just five matches in 2022 and winning just one of them. His season has also been affected by injury, as he has been forced to sit out due to eardrums and ACL issues.

In a recent interview with Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast, he also revealed that his contract was set to expire in about one year. This has prompted fans to reminisce about his time in WE, and request him to return to the promotion at presumably the last stage of his career.

Music Mav 🎸 @MusicMav84 @ringsidenews_ Love to see a Goldust return and one last run with the IC title. @ringsidenews_ Love to see a Goldust return and one last run with the IC title.

Stratta @StrattaGaming @Fightful @SeanRossSapp I just want one more royal rumble appearance as goldust @Fightful @SeanRossSapp I just want one more royal rumble appearance as goldust

Embarrassed Spartan @React2W @ringsidenews_ Goldust would make an excellent manager who occasionally runs interference and gets physical. @ringsidenews_ Goldust would make an excellent manager who occasionally runs interference and gets physical.

James Samuel McKay @JSamuelWrites @Fightful Dustin was a rookie the year I began watching wrestling in the early 90’s. He’s been a consistent constant in wrestling for as long as I can remember. @Fightful Dustin was a rookie the year I began watching wrestling in the early 90’s. He’s been a consistent constant in wrestling for as long as I can remember.

Peter Ransley @peterransler123 @dustinrhodes i'm scared about... your final decision. you're an icon. but you have done enough. you reinvented yourself, proved every body wrong and thrived in your 50's. idk how you did it. but you're a legend. if you rode into the sunset today, you could do it with ya head held high! @dustinrhodes i'm scared about... your final decision. you're an icon. but you have done enough. you reinvented yourself, proved every body wrong and thrived in your 50's. idk how you did it. but you're a legend. if you rode into the sunset today, you could do it with ya head held high!

fred kocsis @FredKocsis @dustinrhodes when your body tells you it's time to switch to coaching, you should listen to it. I'm a fan of your career and your personal accomplishments. Pass the torch and help mold the future of the next generation of superstars. Just a suggestion. @dustinrhodes when your body tells you it's time to switch to coaching, you should listen to it. I'm a fan of your career and your personal accomplishments. Pass the torch and help mold the future of the next generation of superstars. Just a suggestion.

It remains to be seen what the veteran will do in the future.

The AEW star has previously commented about his age

This is not the first time that Dustin Rhodes has indicated that he is in the final stage of his career.

In a tweet earlier this year, the veteran drew attention to his aging body and expressed his anxiety regarding the future.

"Man, old age has caught up to me guys. As much as I push myself beyond my limits, I can honestly say, I am doing some heavy thinking about the next step. We all think we can go forever with new batteries, but TIME comes for all of us. Kinda scared tbh. #KeepSteppin," wrote Rhodes.

Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodes Man, old age has caught up to me guys. As much as I push myself beyond my limits, I can honestly say, I am doing some heavy thinking about the next step. We all think we can go forever with new batteries, but TIME comes for all of us. Kinda scared tbh. #KeepSteppin Man, old age has caught up to me guys. As much as I push myself beyond my limits, I can honestly say, I am doing some heavy thinking about the next step. We all think we can go forever with new batteries, but TIME comes for all of us. Kinda scared tbh. #KeepSteppin https://t.co/adSKUt0cA2

Will Dustin have a final stint in WWE before he retires? Only time will tell.

