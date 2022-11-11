One of the very first wrestlers in AEW recently announced that his contract expires in one year, prompting fans to request one last run in WWE.
The legendary superstar in question is Dustin RhodeIn in 2019, Dustin had his first match in the Jacksonville-based promotion at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Facing off against his real-life brother and current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, the veteran put up a commendable performance that garnered a five-star rating from Dave Meltzer.
Since then, Dustin has had several matches in AEW against CM Punk and Brodie Lee. However, the Natural is certainly getting on in years, as he turned 53 this April.
The Natural has been wrestling less frequently in AEW, having had just five matches in 2022 and winning just one of them. His season has also been affected by injury, as he has been forced to sit out due to eardrums and ACL issues.
In a recent interview with Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast, he also revealed that his contract was set to expire in about one year. This has prompted fans to reminisce about his time in WE, and request him to return to the promotion at presumably the last stage of his career.
It remains to be seen what the veteran will do in the future.
The AEW star has previously commented about his age
This is not the first time that Dustin Rhodes has indicated that he is in the final stage of his career.
In a tweet earlier this year, the veteran drew attention to his aging body and expressed his anxiety regarding the future.
"Man, old age has caught up to me guys. As much as I push myself beyond my limits, I can honestly say, I am doing some heavy thinking about the next step. We all think we can go forever with new batteries, but TIME comes for all of us. Kinda scared tbh. #KeepSteppin," wrote Rhodes.
Will Dustin have a final stint in WWE before he retires? Only time will tell.
