"One of the worst AEW hires in their short history" - Fans react to WWE legend's one-year anniversary in Tony Khan's promotion

A WWE legend recently had his one-year anniversary in All Elite Wrestling. However, many fans believe that the signing did not benefit the company and called it one of the worst hires in the company's short history.

The name in question is none other than WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett who debuted in AEW Dynamite last year after attacking Darby Allin with a guitar. The veteran was brought in as an in-ring talent as well as director of Business Development.

On Twitter, WrestlePurists posted the clip of Jarrett's debut and asked fans about his run in the company so far:

Expand Tweet

The fans have given their thoughts and openly criticized Jeff Jarrett's run in the company:

"Should’ve never happened. One of the worst AEW hires in their short history."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer Vince Russo praises Jeff Jarrett's performance on AEW Dynamite

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently praised Jeff Jarrett for his incredible performance in his match against AEW International Champion Rey Fenix.

On the September 27 edition of Dynamite, Rey Fenix successfully defended his International Title against Jeff Jarrett. The veteran was heavily praised for his performance against the luchador as both men showcased excellent wrestling skills.

On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of Dynamite, Vince Russo reviewed the show and spoke highly of AEW veteran Jeff Jarrett:

"I want to say this about Jeff [Jarrett]. Jeff appeared to be in great shape. And here's the reason why I say that. Bro, Jeff would never go out there and embarrass himself ever. And Jeff is not that guy. We have seen so many guys, his age, go out there and embarrass themselves. Jeff has way too much pride for that would never allow that to happen. So I just got to say, man. For a guy, his age, he appeared to be in great shape," Russo said. (10:48 - 11:29)

Do you agree with Vince Russo? Let us know in the comments below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think