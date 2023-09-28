Former WWE writer on Jeff Jarrett wrestling in AEW: "He would never go out there and embarrass himself ever" (Exclusive)

WWE veteran recently commended AEW star Jeff Jarrett for his remarkable performance in a recent match on Dynamite. The veteran in question is Vince Russo.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Rey Fenix successfully defended his International Championship against Jeff Jarrett. The match showcased excellent wrestling skills from both athletes, earning praise from wrestling veteran Vince Russo for Jarrett's performance.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Legion of Dynamite, Vince Russo praised AEW star Jeff Jarrett for his work in the ring while reviewing the show.

"I want to say this about Jeff [Jarrett]. Jeff appeared to be in great shape. And here's the reason why I say that. Bro, Jeff would never go out there and embarrass himself ever. And Jeff is not that guy. We have seen so many guys, his age, go out there and embarrass themselves. Jeff has way too much pride for that would never allow that to happen. So I just got to say, man. For a guy, his age. He appeared to be in great shape," Russo said. (10:48 - 11:29)

Disco Inferno says AEW President Tony Khan should make Jeff Jarrett his right-hand man

AEW President Tony Khan also owns NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars and Premier League's Fulham F.C. WCW veteran Disco Inferno suggested that Khan could benefit from Jeff Jarrett's decades of wrestling experience.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno said that Jarrett would be the perfect right-hand man for Khan.

"I would've made Jeff my right-hand man," Disco said. "Everybody always says, 'Well Jeff's out for himself as a talent,' he likes to get himself over. But for a guy that knows what's going on, he's brilliant. I am shocked that he's not using him in that capacity, Tony would learn so much more."

Jarrett, who is a WWE Hall of Famer with decades of experience in the wrestling business, has served as a wrestler, booker, and promoter. His diverse background could be helpful for Khan.

