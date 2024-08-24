Toni Storm suddenly attacked outside AEW; security had to intervene

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm recently got into a huge brawl with Mariah May during a promotional event for All In. The Timeless One is set to defend her title against Mariah May at the event this Sunday.

All In is shaping up to be an event stacked with huge matchups and one of the biggest stories leading into the show is Toni Storm versus Mariah May. The July 10 episode of Dynamite saw Mariah May win the women's Owen Hart Foundation tournament making her the number one contender for Toni Storm's AEW Women's Title. On the same episode, she turned heel on Storm and laid her out to end the show.

Trending

The All Elite stars are promoting the All In PPV in London and Mariah May also appeared at the event's Celebration in the UK on Saturday. On Instagram, AEW posted a major brawl that happened between Mariah May and Toni Storm at the event and both women had to be separated by security.

Mariah May opens up about AEW management stopping her from kissing stars

AEW star Mariah May recently addressed her intimate scenes with Mina Shirakawa and Toni Storm on All Elite Wrestling Television. Shirakawa and Storm previously battled to have May as their apprentice.

In a recent chat on Wrestling with Frieddie podcast, the Glamour revealed that the management told her to stop kissing on TV as it was setting the women's wrestling back:

“It was not pitched. We just did it. Mina and I are extremely close. We’ve always been very close in Stardom. We just did it. The next time around, they were like, ‘Hey, can you guys stop kissing?' Oh my God. This is setting women’s wrestling back so much.’ It’s like, first of all, no one made us do it. We chose to do it... Like I said, if I don’t want to do something, I won’t.” [H/T SEScoops]

Mariah May has quickly became one of the fastest rising stars in All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see if she captures the Women's Title at All In.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback