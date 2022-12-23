"Only he can dethrone Roman [Reigns]" - Twitter seemingly convinced Triple H is bringing back another released WWE Superstar on Smackdown this week

WWE let go quite a several wrestlers during their notorious 2020-2021 "Budget Cuts." Additionally, Roman Reigns' undefeated streak has many fans baffled about who could dethrone him, and some fans jokingly stated that it could be former AEW star Bobby Fish.

After leaving All Elite Wrestling earlier this year, Fish made a few appearances at IMPACT Wrestling, where he took a shot at CM Punk that made the audience barely react. This resulted in a viral clip that was even edited to add crickets in to exaggerate the lack of response.

Despite this, the former NXT star has continued other ventures and could appear in another promotion at some point - maybe WWE?

In light of Triple H bringing back numerous former WWE Superstars, Twitter user @LATlN0HEAT recently took to social media to jokingly claim that Hunter will bring out the former Undisputed Era star during this week's SmackDown tapings.

"Triple H gonna bring out the big guns this Friday to counter this great Dynamite," the fan tweeted.

Jose Bautista 🇲🇽 @LATlN0HEAT Triple H gonna bring out the big guns this Friday to counter this great Dynamite Triple H gonna bring out the big guns this Friday to counter this great Dynamite https://t.co/GARYketbhq

The wrestling world reacted to this tweet and made some wild predictions, some fans said Fish could dethrone Reigns. Check out the reactions below:

Nerdtestedtv @NerdTestedTv @LATlN0HEAT Is that Bobby Fish or finn balor's younger brother? @LATlN0HEAT Is that Bobby Fish or finn balor's younger brother?

TrollingTheTerritory @TrollingPodcast @LATlN0HEAT Lol they’ll prob play a best of or a re-run and still get double the viewers @LATlN0HEAT Lol they’ll prob play a best of or a re-run and still get double the viewers 😂

Azrael Auditore 🇵🇷 @Heehaw_JWF @LATlN0HEAT Can’t believe Triple H is bringing this veteran in! He was around since the beginning of time! He invented wrestling! @LATlN0HEAT Can’t believe Triple H is bringing this veteran in! He was around since the beginning of time! He invented wrestling!

Bobby Fish parted ways with AEW in August 2022 in a release that shocked many fans. However, the veteran recently opened up about his departure, claiming that a lack of direction was the biggest reason why his run with the promotion fell apart.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results here.

According to Bobby Fish, Triple H saw something special in him and that his time with WWE has influenced his career

While his short run with AEW was looked upon fondly by many fans online, the same audience soon turned on him when he seemed to lose direction. Shortly before his departure, the faction was seemingly building towards a feud with The Young Bucks that never saw its true potential.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



Tune in NOW to "Where's the feisty @youngbucks of old?" The Undisputed Elite plans on making a comeback NEXT WEEK in an open challenge by way of 10-man tag!Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! "Where's the feisty @youngbucks of old?" The Undisputed Elite plans on making a comeback NEXT WEEK in an open challenge by way of 10-man tag! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/wMJ7qb9yJN

During his appearance on the Wrestling Perspective, Bobby Fish spoke about his experience in WWE under Triple H.

"I will say that during our time there, I would definitely consider all of us Triple H guys, not that we were a Triple H creation, but that we had his blessing to move forward as the group that we were. I think he recognized something that other people failed to see the value in us as a group, because legitimately we were four guys," Fish said. [H/T: 411Mania]

Fish has held Triple H in high regard for quite some time, notably claiming that he'd "go to war" for The Game. Could Bobby Fish's undying loyalty to the legend secure a return to WWE, or will he spend the rest of his career in smaller promotions?

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes