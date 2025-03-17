Only ONE man can finish off Jon Moxley and his Death Riders, claims former AEW personality

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and his Death Riders have been the main focus of the promotion for the past couple of months. The group causes nothing but chaos. However, Jose The Assistant claimed Rush could end Moxley and the rest of the Death Riders all by himself.

The Death Riders consist of Jon Moxley, Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir. All the members except for Wheeler Yuta have not been seen since Cope took them out before the Revolution PPV event. Moxley is set to defend the AEW World Title against Cope on the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

On X/Twitter Jose The Assistant claimed Rush could end Jon Moxley and the Death Riders' chaos single-handedly.

"RUSH by himself can end all that Death Riders stuff."

Rush signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2022 and has proven to be a great asset to the company. However, his booking has been underwhelming. A feud against Moxley could rejuvenate his career.

Jon Moxley claims it's over for Cope on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley and Cope have been in a heated feud since January. Cope took out every member of the Death Riders, excluding Wheeler Yuta, leading up to his world title match against Moxley at AEW Revolution. However, the veteran came up short at the PPV. The Rated-R Superstar has another chance at glory when he challenges Moxley for another title match on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Ahead of his title defense, Jon Moxley cut a heated promo on Cope and claimed it's over for him on Wednesday night.

"Swerve, Jay White, all these guys trying to back me into a corner, [Adam] Copeland, you're all amateurs. The Rated-R Superstar, I hate your guts, I hate what you've turned me into, I hate what you've done to me, Wednesday night, it's over. Rated "R" Superman, Superstar, he's a dead man. Wednesday night on Dynamite, Copeland, it's over." [0:05 - 0:38]

Fans will have to wait and see what the outcome of the All Elite Wrestling World Championship match at Dynamite is.

