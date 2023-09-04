Only one man is stopping Jon Moxley from being the best wrestler in the world, feels 4-time WWE Champion

Jon Moxley walked out of the United Center in Chicago as the new AEW International Champion following his win over Orange Cassidy at All Out, but a former WWE Champion thinks there is only one man stopping Moxley from being considered the best in the world.

The former AEW World Champion main evented the fifth-annual All Out with Cassidy, putting an end to Orange's reign at 326 days and a staggering 31 successful defenses.

It's this reign that Bryan Danielson believes is stopping Jon Moxley from being the best wrestler in the world, as Orange Cassidy is in the conversation with him. Here's what the American Dragon had to say at the All Out post-show media scrum.

"When you go out there and you do what Mox and Orange Cassidy did in the main event, after all the great wrestling before that, I think it's very hard to argue that Jon Moxley is not the best wrestler in the world. There was a time where I would have said that about myself, but I find it very hard to argue that Jon Moxley's not the best. One of the only arguments against that might be Orange Cassidy." [50:54 - 51:22]

No matches have been announced for this week's editions of Dynamite, Rampage, or Collision, but with Moxley being known to take on anyone at any time, expect more AEW International Championship matches in the near future.

Jon Moxley's win rounded off a very successful night for the Blackpool Combat Club

With Bryan Danielson making his in-ring return at All Out, the September 3 pay-per-view marked the first time in 2023 that the Blackpool Combat Club were being represented in three separate matches.

Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta teamed up to take on the team of ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata and NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston, which ended in a win for the BCC.

Danielson's return to AEW quickly followed as he defeated Ricky Starks in a violent Strap Match, before Moxley dethroned Orange Cassidy to become the AEW International Champion, meaning that the BCC closed out the evening with a clean sweep of victories.

