Former WWE stars Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer are keeping a close eye on what's happening around AEW.

More specifically, they are tracking the recent dissociation of the Jericho Appreciation Society, an event that has threatened to shake the very foundations of AEW.

The architects of several infamous matches recently tag-teamed over at Ray's Busted Open podcast and offered their two cents on what's happening with their ex-colleague, Chris Jericho.

While they praised Chris Jericho, Bully Ray was of the opinion that only one member of the Jericho Appreciation Society can survive on his own.

Bully Ray had this to say.

Whenever Jericho is not with the JAS, they are lost puppies. They don't know where they are. They are all younger, but they need Jericho there to help them, to continue to guide them. The only one I think could truly survive on his own is Sammy (Guevara) because we've seen him get over without Chris around." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Sammy Guevara might be young, but he has enough accomplishments under his belt.

He is the current two-time AEW: TNT Champion and has asserted his dominance in Impact Wrestling.

In AEW, he has feuded with the likes of Matt Hardy, Darby Allin, and others on the roster.

Bully Ray has his eyes on a return to the ring

Ray has absolutely nothing to prove in the field of wrestling, but there's one specific match that has got him to contemplate a return to the ring.

The TLC icon recently posted on Twitter that he'd like a match with the Rated R Superstar as well as Christian Cage, as Edge careens towards the end of his contract with WWE.

Fans would definitely love to see the two tag teams return to the ring - which will be the fourth time in history. However, with Edge and Christian over at WWE and AEW, respectively, it will need a lot of boardroom meetings to make this a possibility.

