Orange Cassidy reveals a WWE Hall of Famer “gave him a couple of moves”

All Elite Wrestling has seen many WWE veterans debut for the company over the years, and the current AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, recently named a WWE Hall of Famer who has given him advice backstage.

The Hall of Famer in question is none other than Jake 'The Snake' Roberts. The former WWE star debuted in AEW in March 2020 and has since been promoted to the role of a special advisor in the community outreach program.

Speaking on the Under The Ring Podcast, Orange Cassidy revealed the influence Jake has had on him and how he uses it to improve his character:

"I have talked to Jake a lot. He is very, very helpful, and he actually gave me a couple of moves, but then Lance found out about us and Lance beat the hell out of me," Cassidy joked. "Jake is — the way he would talk in front of the camera, the way he would move in the ring was so unique. You can't think of anybody else that did it that way. So, I don't think I lifted anything of what he did, but I definitely understood what it took to stand out."

Cassidy also praised the work Jake has been currently doing in AEW:

"Even now, Jake is cutting promos while walking to the ring that are 20 seconds long, and every single word is so impactful. I mean, we all know Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, but to me, he's one of the most underrated wrestlers in professional wrestling." [H/T:[Fightful]

WWE veteran Tommy Dreamer praises Orange Cassidy

WWE veteran Tommy Dreamer recently claimed that AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy is in the same league as Bryan Danielson.

On Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer spoke highly of Orange Cassidy and compared him to the former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson.

"For anyone who ever knocked Orange Cassidy, his name is up there as well," Dreamer said. "The guy consistently goes out there and puts on one hell of a show, as well as keeps his [gimmick] ... A gimmick is short-lived, but a wrestler who can work, their gimmick will last forever, and so will they. I've been so entertained by him, especially when he went to the top rope and dropped that lazy, falling-asleep elbow. Again, if you get AEW, you get the product, but Orange Cassidy's work has been insane since he joined. He's truly become a star for the company, and his name deserves to be up there with everybody he was in the ring with." [H/T:WrestlingInc]

