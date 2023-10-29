"His name is up there" - Orange Cassidy is on five-time WWE Champion's level, legend boldly claims

A WWE veteran recently made a bold claim and put AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy's name with a former five-time WWE Champion.

This past week on AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy shared the ring with Kazuchika Okada, Claudio Castagnoli, and Bryan Danielson. WWE veteran Tommy Dreamer believes that the AEW International Champion deserved to be in the ring with the three veterans.

Speaking on Busted Open, the former ECW Champion praised Orange Cassidy and claimed that he is on the same level as veterans like the former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson:

"For anyone who ever knocked Orange Cassidy, his name is up there as well," Dreamer said. "The guy consistently goes out there and puts on one hell of a show, as well as keeps his [gimmick] ... A gimmick is short-lived, but a wrestler who can work, their gimmick will last forever, and so will they. I've been so entertained by him, especially when he went to the top rope and dropped that lazy, falling-asleep elbow. Again, if you get AEW, you get the product, but Orange Cassidy's work has been insane since he joined. He's truly become a star for the company, and his name deserves to be up there with everybody he was in the ring with." [H/T:WrestlingInc]

WWE veteran Tommy Dreamer reveals an interesting story involving Mick Foley and Adam Copeland

Former ECW Champion Tommy Dreamer recently spoke about his match involving Mick Foley and Adam Copeland at ECW: One Night Stand 2006.

The former ECW Champion returned to promote the One Night Stand event, where he competed in a six-person tag match. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Dreamer revealed that he, Adam Copeland, and Mick Foley came up with some ideas on the direction of their match.

However, the producers did not approve the ideas, which made the superstars unhappy. Dreamer revealed that the producers apologized afterward:

"2006, I make my return to promote the WWE-ECW One Night Stand. Me, Edge, Mick Foley come up with this amazing stuff. Our producers, we had two of them, did not get it and it did not come off the way we want it to and then neither of them, later, they didn’t know what ECW was and they were my producers and as much as me, Mick Foley and Edge wanted to change it, we couldn’t and I was very unhappy with that debut… And then they apologized to us later," Dreamer shared. [H/T Post Wrestling]

