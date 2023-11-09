WWE legend threatens to give Ric Flair a "DDT" in AEW

A WWE Hall of Famer recently shared his thoughts on 16-time World Champion Ric Flair's arrival in AEW.

Flair made his debut on the October 26 edition of AEW Dynamite. The Nature Boy made his All Elite debut as a surprise gift for Sting. The latter has announced that he will retire after Revolution 2024.

Following this appearance, it was announced that Ric Flair had signed a two-year deal with All Elite Wrestling. As part of this new agreement, The Nature Boy's 'Wooooo!' Energy drink will become the official energy drink of AEW.

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts was one of the first legends to sign with AEW in promotion's early days, and the legendary star has now given his thoughts on Flair coming to Tony Khan's promotion.

Speaking on The Snake Pit podcast, Roberts expressed that it was inevitable and fitting for Flair to join AEW.

"We knew it'd happened sooner or later. Christ, it's crazy not to, and it fits in with the storyline for Sting and all that. So, I'm happy for him, man," he said.

Furthermore, when asked about the possibility of Flair getting physical in AEW, he was quick to dismiss the idea but jokingly said he would deliver one of his signature DDT moves to The Nature Boy.

"Oh god, no. No way, That'd be perfect, wouldn't it?" Roberts said (H/T - Fightful)

Expand Tweet

Roberts recently made his return on Collision, and it will be interesting to see if he comes face to face with The Nature Boy.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is excited to share the ring with an AEW star

Following his official signing with All Elite Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has set his sights on AEW World Champion MJF.

In an interview with Variety, Flair said he was excited to go face-to-face with MJF in a promo segment.

“I can still talk better than anybody. They’ll find out if they turn me loose. I’m dying to go one on one with MJF, man. It would get a rating too. ‘Let’s talk, young man,'” Ric Flair said.

With Flair signed to Tony Khan's promotion for two years, it will be interesting to see if Khan books him in a program with MJF.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here