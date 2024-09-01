Orange Cassidy shares humorous observation about rising AEW star

Orange Cassidy is a fan favorite in AEW, but as cool as he is portrayed, he sometimes proves to be somewhat dense, if not outright oblivious. The Freshly Squeezed veteran recently shared a realization about the rising star, Hologram, and in classic OC fashion, it was a pretty obvious one.

Hologram is a luchador who made his AEW debut as a futuristic ninja in July. The high-flying star, who was previously known as Aramis in AAA, has very quickly climbed the ranks in terms of popularity. He's been able to wow fans with his intricate and innovative maneuvers in the ring.

The character of Hologram is reportedly the brainchild of Tony Khan, who had created the character years ago and was waiting for the right opportunity and talent to bring it to life. The 25-year-old teamed up with Orange Cassidy for the first time on the most recent episode of AEW Collision, and the latter seemed amazed to learn that the luchador was not actually a hologram but a real person.

Trending

"Alright, enough is enough. I’m just gonna say it. I’m pretty sure he’s not actually a Hologram. I’m pretty sure," Cassidy wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Orange Cassidy booked for major match outside AEW

Despite being a 20-year veteran in professional wrestling and previously competing in the lucha libre-inspired promotion, Chikara, Orange Cassidy has never actually wrestled in Mexico. That seems set to change as the AEW star was recently announced for his first-ever appearance at Arena Mexico.

CMLL will hold its 91st annual Aniversario event on September 13. The show is set to feature the historic promotion's top stars along with several talents from its partner promotion, AEW.

Orange Cassidy will make his Arena Mexico debut in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. He's set to team with Rocky Romero and Satoshi Kojima against Volador Jr., Atlantis Jr., and Ultimo Guerrero.

Expand Tweet

Cassidy lost the AEWs International Title back in March and hasn't been able to get his hands on championship gold since then. Whether the Freshly Squeezed star can translate this Arena Mexico debut into sustained success remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback