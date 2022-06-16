"I am stoked"- AEW star divulges his thoughts on Hair vs. Hair match against Chris Jericho ahead of Dynamite

AEW star Ortiz has shared his thoughts on taking Chris Jericho on in a hair vs. hair match on this week's AEW Dynamite Road Rager.

The two former stablemates became enemies when The Wizard dropped the dime on the Inner Circle to create the Jericho Appreciation Society. Two weeks ago, Eddie Kingston and William Regal put forth a challenge to JAS for a Blood and Guts match. Taking advantage of the situation, Ortiz cut some of Chris Jericho's hair which instigated their bout on this week's Dynamite.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Ortiz spoke about always wanting to do a hair vs. hair match:

"As a huge lucha fan, I always wanted to a do a hair vs. hair match. I'm stoked. I'm willing to put this on the line, plus I'm confident I can grow it back if the odds are against me. I'm going on five years without cutting it." (H/T: Fightful)

He jokingly shared what he plans to do with the lock of Jericho's hair that he already cut:

"I already got a piece of his hair. I think I have it in my book bag. I'm gonna make a chain out of it. I was thinking of auctioning it off on eBay, see what I could get from it. Apparently, he said it's worth more than my whole entire AEW contract, so I can cash in on it. Pay off my mortgage."

Chris Jericho sent a strong message to Ortiz ahead of their clash

After a devastating defeat at the hands of Eddie Kingston at the AEW Revolution this year, The Influencer turned on Santana and Ortiz to form the Jericho Appreciation Society. JAS has been feuding with the trio ever since. In a brutal "Anarchy in the Arena" match at Double or Nothing, JAS defeated the team of Blackpool Combat Club and the aforementioned trio.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chris Jericho sent a powerful message to Ortiz ahead of their clash. Here's what he had to say:

"Let me remind you this, that piece of hair, that six inch piece of hair that you cut out of the back of my head is worth more than your entire AEW contract, do you understand me? And here in lies the problem, I hear you talk trash about me and I like that, it shows that you’ve got hope. But hope is all you have, because what you’ve done wrong is you’ve left your lane Ortiz you’ve always known your place." (Read more here)

Chris Jericho has been undefeated in the 2 hair vs. hair matches he has had in his illustrious career so far. He defeated Kevin Nash and Cro-Magnon under this stipulation.

Will Jericho lose his hair this time? Tune in to AEW Dynamite to find out.

