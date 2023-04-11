Otis says current AEW star is "going down" if he ever returns to WWE for a rematch

WWE Superstar Otis claimed that popular AEW star Dax Harwood may suffer a loss against him if he ever chooses to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Wrestling journalist Nick Hausman recently interviewed one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions, Dax Harwood. During the interview, Harwood claimed that if he and Cash Wheeler return to WWE, Chad Gable would be excited as he would be up for the challenge. However, he added that due to the increased work rate, Otis might not feel the same way. Harwood and Otis have previously fought in World Wrestling Entertainment during the former's stint in the company.

During the WrestleMania 39 weekend, Hausman got an opportunity to ask Otis about Harwood's comments about him. The former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion responded by saying that the AEW star could have his own opinion, but if he ever steps foot inside the square circle against Otis, then Harwood may be going down.

“Dax is Dax. He’s going to think that but if he gets in the ring with me, he’s going down. If they come, they come. You know what I’m saying?” Otis said. [H/T Haus of Wrestling]

Chad Gable refused to get involved in the situation between Otis and the former WWE Superstar

Nick Hausman not only got an opportunity to interview Otis but also managed to get in a few questions for Chad Gable. Hausman asked Gable about his thoughts on the situation, to which he stated that he didn't want to get involved in any controversy and preferred to maintain his friendship with everyone.

“Why are you throwing me in the middle of this little rift that seems to be going on? I just love wrestling, okay? I am just genuine, I’ve got a good friend over here [motioning one way] and I’ve got good friends over there [motions another way], I’m friends with everybody, man. I’m not trying to have no controversy around me. I’m just a good, good guy,” Chad Gable said. [H/T Haus of Wrestling]

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler recently defeated The Gunn Club to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

It remains to be seen whether a future showdown is on the cards for Harwood and Otis if the former ever returns to his former stomping grounds.

