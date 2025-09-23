  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "Outdrew Reigns, never forget," "The GOAT!!!" - Fans erupt after top star gets called as AEW's Roman Reigns

"Outdrew Reigns, never forget," "The GOAT!!!" - Fans erupt after top star gets called as AEW's Roman Reigns

By N.S Walia
Modified Sep 23, 2025 10:50 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Roman Reigns can easily be credited as one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time. However, a recent implosion of fan reactions took place after Reigns was compared to an AEW star.

Ad

Riho is the aforementioned star and the first-ever AEW Women's World Champion. She had been absent from television for a long time until she returned a few weeks ago to start a feud with Mercedes Mone. The duo squared off with the TBS title on the line at the 2025 All Out event, where Riho failed to defeat The CEO.

On the other hand, Riho has made only a handful of appearances for a long time. This led to a fan comparing her to Roman Reigns, citing his part-time schedule. Seeing that, other fans also jumped into the debate. Many of them agreed with the sentiment that she was AEW's version of The Tribal Chief.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

https://x.com/MyESpirit/status/1970314577989796220

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

At the same time, there were a lot of fans who acknowledged Riho as a 'GOAT.'

Ad
Ad

WWE Hall of Famer names Roman Reigns as his dream opponent

Roman Reigns is one of the marquee WWE draws of the modern era. This makes him a dream opponent for every superstar on the roster, including Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque. The Game had to retire from in-ring competition in 2022 after a serious heart condition.

When asked who he would like to face in the ring if a return happens in the future, the WWE Hall of Famer named The OTC as his ideal opponent.

Ad
"If I got back in at this point, I’d be wrestling Father Time is what I’d be doing. Nobody, mostly me, wants to see me back in the ring. I think in this moment right now, a current superstar, if I could go back in time and do what I did at my peak, it would be Roman Reigns. He’s a great guy, incredible talent, incredible performer. Out making movies right now, still a WWE Superstar, but branching out into Hollywood. He’s gonna be massive," Triple H said.

Reigns has been out of action since being attacked by The Vision at the WWE Clash in Paris PLE. However, he has been advertised for the upcoming Crown Jewel event, so it remains to be seen if he will compete at the show.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications