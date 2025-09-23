"Outdrew Reigns, never forget," "The GOAT!!!" - Fans erupt after top star gets called as AEW's Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns can easily be credited as one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time. However, a recent implosion of fan reactions took place after Reigns was compared to an AEW star.Riho is the aforementioned star and the first-ever AEW Women's World Champion. She had been absent from television for a long time until she returned a few weeks ago to start a feud with Mercedes Mone. The duo squared off with the TBS title on the line at the 2025 All Out event, where Riho failed to defeat The CEO.On the other hand, Riho has made only a handful of appearances for a long time. This led to a fan comparing her to Roman Reigns, citing his part-time schedule. Seeing that, other fans also jumped into the debate. Many of them agreed with the sentiment that she was AEW's version of The Tribal Chief.https://x.com/MyESpirit/status/1970314577989796220Apollo (ML) @MyESpiritLINK@CTETrigger Damn...Riho will pop up for one match a year, and then be gone... Still love her, though...JunkyardDunn @JDdnqLINK@CTETrigger Ones up for the Lil Tribal Monster ☝🏽Beatriz Villegas @LilBeav24LINK@CTETrigger Ngl why is that so true bc if anyone watches AEW from all those years to rn Riho is the only one that can be the Roman in AEWKal🎍 @HijoDeWrestlingLINK@CTETrigger She also outdrew Reigns, never forgetAt the same time, there were a lot of fans who acknowledged Riho as a 'GOAT.'Tavo @TavotheSaviorLINK@CTETrigger The GOAT!!! 🙏WWE Hall of Famer names Roman Reigns as his dream opponentRoman Reigns is one of the marquee WWE draws of the modern era. This makes him a dream opponent for every superstar on the roster, including Chief Content Officer, Paul &quot;Triple H&quot; Levesque. The Game had to retire from in-ring competition in 2022 after a serious heart condition.When asked who he would like to face in the ring if a return happens in the future, the WWE Hall of Famer named The OTC as his ideal opponent.&quot;If I got back in at this point, I’d be wrestling Father Time is what I’d be doing. Nobody, mostly me, wants to see me back in the ring. I think in this moment right now, a current superstar, if I could go back in time and do what I did at my peak, it would be Roman Reigns. He’s a great guy, incredible talent, incredible performer. Out making movies right now, still a WWE Superstar, but branching out into Hollywood. He’s gonna be massive,&quot; Triple H said.Reigns has been out of action since being attacked by The Vision at the WWE Clash in Paris PLE. However, he has been advertised for the upcoming Crown Jewel event, so it remains to be seen if he will compete at the show.