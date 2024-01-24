Paige VanZant gets a new back tattoo amid AEW absence [Photo]

AEW star Paige VanZant debuted in an episode of September 2021, when she came out with American Top Team and aligned with Men of the Year's Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky.

The 29-year-old star wrestled her first match in May 2022. The latter teamed up with Men of the Year, defeating Frankie Kazarian, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Conti at the 2022 Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The Mixed Martial Artist has been absent since then. Although she acknowledged her AEW absence in October, she has made no move.

Recently, Paige VanZant posted an Instagram story of her getting a new tattoo on her back.

"Thanks for the work today @amijames1 Can't wait to show off this art" VanZant shared on her story.

Paige VanZant on why she chose AEW over WWE

The MMA Fighter discussed a major difference between the two giant wrestling promotions and why she became All Elite.

While speaking on Throwing Down, the 29-year-old star disclosed that while she had plans made in WWE, the Jacksonville-based promotion offered her more flexibility in terms of work schedule.

"I just didn’t know what venue that would be, if it would be WWE or AEW. I’ve been a fan of both, I actually did make the out to the WWE headquarters, you know. But they had a different plan for what they wanted for me, whereas at AEW they were happy to partner with me and let me continue to fight MMA, continue to do bareknuckle boxing. They’re on board to build my career and build me as a wrestler, and still let me be myself." Paige said.

As of now, no reports of her returning to AEW have surfaced.

