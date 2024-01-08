Paige VanZant opens up about insecurities; reveals if she stalks her husband’s phone

AEW star Paige VanZant recently opened up on her relationship with her husband, MMA star Austin Vanderford. She went on to reveal whether or not she still stalks her husband like she used to.

Paige VanZant made her name in combat sports, initially gaining prominence on the MMA scene, as well as the professional wrestling scene. Paige is still a part of the AEW roster but has been on a hiatus from television appearances for more than 500 days. During her last appearance, she competed in a mixed tag match at the Double or Nothing 2022 PPV. In the meantime, VanZant has been focusing on other endeavors, such as the entertainment industry.

During a discussion on their YouTube channel, VanZant and Vanderford reflected on the various aspects of their relationship. Paige admitted that she used to spy on her better half:

"Early in our relationship, yeah because I just believed all men are cheating scumbags and you proved yourself and now five years in, I don't spy on you, I don't go through your phone when you are sleeping anymore like I used to. [...] So there used to be things that would be like quote-unquote red flags and then until you ask questions and you find out what they truly are, then you are like okay I'm not jealous." [35:40-37:25]

Paige VanZant on why she chose AEW over WWE

Paige VanZant made her AEW debut back in May 2022, which was also her pro wrestling debut after being on the MMA scene for quite some time. Speaking to Throwing Down, Paige revealed why she chose All Elite Wrestling over WWE:

"They [WWE] had a different plan for what they wanted for me, whereas the AEW, I am so excited that they were happy to partner with me and let me continue to fight MMA, continue to do bareknuckle boxing. They’re really honestly on board to just build my career and build me as a wrestler, and still let me be myself." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Only time will tell whether fans will ever see VanZant back inside the squared circle after over a year of absence.

