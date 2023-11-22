Paige VanZant shows off new back tattoo amid lengthy AEW absence

Paige VanZant recently revealed that she had gotten a new tattoo on her back. She was featured in a famous tattoo artist's post and guide on what to know before getting a back tattoo.

For those who do not know, VanZant was a former UFC fighter. She spent seven years competing for the company. In 2021, she ventured into professional wrestling as she made her debut for All Elite Wrestling. Her in-ring debut would take place at Double or Nothing the following year in a mixed six-person tag match.

Taking to Instagram, Paige VanZant was featured in a recent post by Tatu Panda, a tattoo artist with almost half a million followers on the platform. The post featured the former MMA fighter getting a back tattoo. He used this as a chance to talk about some things to know before getting a back tattoo.

VanZant reposted this on her Instagram story and had a quick message for the tattoo artist.

"Got some work done by the GOAT @tatu_panda," VanZant shared.

VanZant's Instagram story

The post she was featured in

Paige VanZant was recently spotted training with a WWE legend

It has been a year and a half since Paige VanZant has been seen competing in a wrestling ring.

She previously revealed that she missed wrestling and was open to making an appearance in AEW once more.

It seems that she may be gearing up for one soon, as she was seen training with the former leader of The Brood, Gangrel. The legend currently works as a head trainer at a pro wrestling training facility named Coastal Championship Wrestling. VanZant was spotted in attendance at the facility.

This could mean an in-ring return sometime in the near future. AEW has a stacked roster, so she could be paired with any great star, and it may do well with the right buildup.

Who would you want to see VanZant face next should she make her return to AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

