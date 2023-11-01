Paige VanZant spotted training with 54-year-old WWE legend amid AEW absence [Photo]

Current AEW star and former Mixed Martial Artist Paige VanZant, who has been absent from TV for quite some time, was recently spotted at a training facility with a former WWE veteran.

The 54-year-old WWE veteran in question is Gangrel. Gangrel is a former professional wrestler who gained prominence during his time in WWE back in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He was the leader of the popular The Brood faction, which also involved Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, and Christian, now known as Christian Cage.

The former Brood leader also made an AEW appearance last year during a segment with The Hardys on an episode of Rampage. He is currently a head trainer at a pro wrestling training facility named Coastal Championship Wrestling. Meanwhile, Gangrel was spotted with an absent All Elite star, Paige VanZant, at his facility.

VanZant was signed with AEW back in 2021 after a long MMA career in UFC and other promotions as well. However, she has been absent from TV for over a year now. Nevertheless, Paige's latest picture at a training facility indicates that she might be buckling up for a return sooner rather than later.

Gangrel posted the following picture with VanZant and other aspiring wrestlers from the CCW training facility on his Instagram handle.

When did Paige VanZant last appear on AEW TV?

As mentioned earlier, Paige VanZant has been absent from AEW TV for over a year now. She was last seen at the Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View last year, where she teamed up with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky to pick up a victory over the team of Tay Melo, Frankie Kazarian, and Sammy Guevara.

Amid her time away from professional wrestling, VanZant is focusing on her career as an online model and author. Moreover, only time will tell when the former MMA veteran makes her return to the squared circle after being spotted at a training facility.

