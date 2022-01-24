Paige defends AEW after fan blasts the company for copying WWE 

Former Divas Champion Paige recently urged fans to stop criticizing and enjoy wrestling after a Twitter user accused AEW of rehashing feuds from WWE.

Despite being away from wrestling for nearly four years now, Paige remains very vocal on Twitter, regularly sharing her views on the microblogging site. A few hours back, she conducted a Q/A session with her followers.

One user shared his frustrations over AEW's programming, writing that the company is copying WWE with the recently teased feud between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. He also predicted that Tony Khan's promotion wouldn't last for long in the business owing to their habit of recycling storylines from Vince McMahon's company.

This prompted a response from Paige, who asked the fan to stop nitpicking everything and enjoy wrestling's boom period. The former SmackDown GM added that today is a great time to be a wrestling fan as many companies are producing top-quality programming for the fans. Check out her tweet below:

"Dude stop nit picking everything and just enjoy the wrestling. This is a time where there’s sooo many companies to watch and attend that have great talent on the card. Just be happy wrestling is where it is," tweeted Paige.

Paige recently slammed Bully Ray for his comments on AEW star Jon Moxley

A couple of days back, Bully Ray courted controversy when he stated that Jon Moxley should have apologized to fans for letting them down upon his return at last week's AEW Dynamite. For those unaware, Mox had been away from wrestling for three months after he entered an inpatient alcohol treatment program.

The WWE Hall of Famer's comments didn't sit well with many, with Paige going as far as to say there's a reason why people admire Ray's former tag team partner, D-Von, more than him. She also termed Bully Ray's opinion as "awful."

"There’s a reason everyone prefers Devon. What an awful awful thing to say," Paige tweeted.

It's heartening to see that despite being tied up with WWE in an ambassador role, Paige doesn't hesitate to value and praise the competition and its talents.

Do you agree with Paige's views on why fans should enjoy both AEW and WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Alan John