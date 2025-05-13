Pat McAfee should never take his shirt off on WWE TV after Backlash, says AEW star

A top AEW star took a humorous jibe at Pat McAfee after his appearance at WWE Backlash 2025. The RAW commentator took on the former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther this past weekend in St. Louis.
Backlash marked the Stamford-based company's first premium live event since WrestleMania 41. The event featured many high-stakes matches and was headlined by John Cena defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against his longtime rival Randy Orton. One bout that received a lot of praise was McAfee taking on The Ring General.
On the latest episode of his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer shared his opinion on the event. Jarrett revealed he couldn't watch Backlash live as he was working on an independent event, but he offered insight based on feedback from his travel companion, who streamed the show during their ride back. While the veteran didn't seem too impressed with the PLE, his funny, light-hearted reaction to Pat McAfee has sparked some buzz.
"Brother Pat [McAfee], I love you man and I think you are super super talented, but no tan no muscle tone, let's keep that shirt on, just keep that shirt on." [From 4:06 to 4:14]
Stepping in the ring with Gunther has shown the wrestling world just how gutsy McAfee is. His recent post on his Instagram also hints at some unfinished business with The Ring General.
AEW star Jeff Jarrett reacts to Backlash: A "double thumbs down"
Aside from his reaction to McAfee, the AEW star also gave his reaction to Backlash, but he didn't have many nice things to say. Jarrett shared on his podcast that even hyping up the Cena-Orton clash couldn't change the mood and that "he just wasn't there for it."
Jarrett added that his companion, who watched the PLE on his phone on the ride-up to his independent event, didn't enjoy it and was disengaged. When asked by co-host Conrad Thompson if he had any feedback on Backslash, the legend said:
"No I don't I don't have a ton of feedback, just because I worked Saturday night and wasn't online a lot yesterday. So Cody [travel companion] gave it a thumbs down, and I think coming out of it he just wasn't thrilled with any of it. He didn't like the press conference either. He showed me that clip of R-Truth. So I think on the out he gave it a double thumbs down". [From 04:14 to 04:45 ]
Watch the full podcast below:
Jeff Jerrett currently works as an on-screen talent and Director of Business Development for AEW. He joined the Jacksonville-based company in 2022.
