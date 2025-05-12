Pat McAfee teases unfinished business with Gunther with defiant message

Pat McAfee shared a three-word message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. This week's edition of the red brand will air live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Gunther lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 and took out his frustrations by attacking Pat McAfee and Michael Cole on RAW. The Ring General was indefinitely suspended for his actions, but was reinstated to battle McAfee in a singles match this past Saturday night at WWE Backlash.

McAfee gave it everything he had, but in the end, he passed out in the middle of the ring due to a chokehold. The former NFL punter continued to taunt the former World Heavyweight Champion today on social media by noting that he never tapped out. Interestingly, it was Gunther who tapped out to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 after being locked in a chokehold.

"Never tapped aht," he wrote.

McAfee calls the action every Monday night on WWE RAW alongside Michael Cole on Netflix.

Teddy Long suggests an interesting new WWE role for Pat McAfee

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently suggested that Pat McAfee could have success in another role for the promotion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that McAfee would be a good fit as a manager. Long noted that the 38-year-old was a great talker, and he could see him managing a bunch of stars on the roster.

"Well, I believe Gunther is gonna be the guy. But I think it's a great big opportunity for Pat McAfee. Mac, I've always told you this in the past. They could do a lot with him for managing guys. He's a great talker; I mean, a great talker. I just see him managing a lot of guys. And he's up to date with what's going on. It's a good opportunity for McAfee. Congratulations!" Long said. [From 3:35 onwards]

You can check out Long's comments in the video below:

McAfee has only competed in nine matches during his time at the company so far. It will be interesting to see when he decides to get in the ring following his loss to Gunther at Backlash.

