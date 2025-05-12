Where is WWE RAW tonight? (May 12, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW is one that fans should not miss. Several matches and major appearances are lined up for the upcoming show. It will also feature the fallout of the recently concluded Backlash premium live event.

The May 12, 2025, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. It has a capacity of up to 22,090 and is the home of the NCAA's Louisville Cardinals' men's and women's basketball teams.

Several weekly shows like WWE RAW, SmackDown, Main Event, 205 Live, and more took place in tonight's arena. The last time a show was held at the KFC Yum! Center was SmackDown's June 7, 2024, episode.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and Timing

City: Louisville, Kentucky

Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, and 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE RAW?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. One ticket ranges from $54.50 to $811.98, while two tickets range from $54.50 to $811.98.

What to expect for the upcoming Monday Night RAW?

CM Punk was attacked by Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker's group on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. In last week's episode, he finally returned and helped Jey Uso and Sami Zayn fend off the Hall of Famer's trio. Tonight, it will be interesting to see what The Best in the World has to say.

Speaking of Jey Uso, he had a rollercoaster time last week on the Monday show. Although he was able to keep the World Heavyweight Championship, the champion was attacked after the episode by Logan Paul. Tonight, The Yeet Master will address The Maverick's actions.

One of the matches tonight on WWE RAW is between AJ Styles and Finn Balor. The former Bullet Club members had an interesting interaction last week after The Phenomenal One visited The Judgment Day's clubhouse to warn Dominik Mysterio about his Intercontinental Championship. It will be interesting to see what will happen between them tonight.

Another singles match set for tonight is between Chad Gable and Penta. The former failed to capture the IC title this weekend against Dirty Dom. On the upcoming WWE RAW, Penta is looking to regain momentum as he attempts to defeat the American Made founder.

Chad Gable won't be the only member of American Made in action tonight, as The Creed Brothers will go against The War Raiders in hopes of entering the World Tag Team title picture.

Roxanne Perez and Giulia quickly made themselves known on the main roster by attacking several top stars on the brand, IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. Last week, the NXT duo attacked the Women's World Champion. Tonight, The Genius of the Sky will have backup as she teams up with The Eradicator in a tag team match.

