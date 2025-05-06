"Cry me a river" - WWE star sends message to IYO SKY after RAW

WWE fans witnessed IYO SKY in action on this week's Monday Night RAW. After the episode, her rival took a shot at her on social media.

Ad

On the May 5, 2025, edition of RAW, The Genius of The Sky faced Roxanne Perez in a one-on-one match. Both women delivered incredible performances in the ring before the Damage CTRL member defeated the former NXT Women's Champion.

Following the bout, The Prodigy appeared to be turning babyface when she shook hands with SKY. Moments later, Giulia attacked the Japanese star, and Perez soon joined The Beautiful Madness to annihilate the reigning Women's World Champion.

Ad

Trending

On X (formerly Twitter), IYO SKY shared that her back, face, right knee, and body were hurt due to the beatdown. She asserted that she would get payback on Guilia and Perez. Responding to her, The Prodigy took a shot at IYO SKY, using CM Punk's "cry me a river" reference.

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

"Boohoo, champ, cry me a river!!! Watch that right knee next week!'' she wrote.

Ad

Check out Roxanne Perez's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Major WWE star teases alliance with IYO SKY after RAW

The Genius of The Sky put her WWE Women's World Championship on the line against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. After an exhilarating bout, the 34-year-old star eventually pinned Belair to retain her title.

The Eradicator did not appear on this week's RAW. After IYO SKY was assaulted by Giulia and Roxanne Perez, Mami offered to help the Japanese star.

Ad

"You need help? 🤭," Ripley wrote.

Expand Tweet

SKY and Ripley share common enemies at the moment. With this angle, the company might keep The Nightmare away from the world title scene for a while, as a blockbuster tag team match is set for next week's RAW. WWE has announced that IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley will face Giulia and Roxanne Perez in a tag team match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More