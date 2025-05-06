Rhea Ripley teases alliance with surprising WWE star following RAW absence

Rhea Ripley wasn't part of last night's episode of WWE RAW, with Michael Cole noting that she had remained in her native country of Australia after heading Down Under to promote the upcoming Crown Jewel: Perth event.
Ripley missed RAW, and in her absence, IYO SKY was attacked by Giulia and Roxanne Perez, and there was no one in the locker room to help the Women's World Champion. Following the show, SKY sent out a message on X, making it clear that she was coming for revenge, and The Eradicator has since offered her services.
Ripley and SKY have had some issues with the duo in the past few weeks, but the two women have also had their own fair share of issues with each other. They collided on the Road to WrestleMania 41 and at The Show of Shows for the Women's World Championship, and it seems that Mami has already made it clear that she wants a rematch.
Meanwhile, a tag team match between the duo and the NXT stars has already been made official for next week's episode of RAW. However, Ripley could be pushing for SKY to admit that she needed the Australian's help to take out Giulia and The Prodigy.
Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY are a formidable force on WWE RAW
Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY may be enemies when it comes to the Women's World Championship, but several weeks ago, Mami made it clear that she was the only one who was allowed to hurt The Genius of The Sky because she wanted her title back.
It seems that their alliance at present is based on mutual hatred for the two women who have recently burst on the scene from NXT, and it may be enough for them to be a cohesive unit on RAW next week.
Interestingly, WWE has opted to have the match on RAW instead of the Backlash PLE, which currently has an underwhelming card.