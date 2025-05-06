Why was Rhea Ripley absent from WWE RAW this week? What we know

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest stars in the WWE women's division. She is currently involved in a storyline with IYO SKY, Roxanne Perez, and Giulia on RAW. However, The Eradicator was nowhere to be seen on the latest episode of the red brand, which emanated from Omaha, Nebraska. Her absence from the show has left fans wondering about her whereabouts.

Rhea Ripley was seemingly in Australia during this week's Monday Night RAW. WWE is set to host several shows on the Aussie soil later this year, including the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. So, Mami took a promotional trip to her home country with Grayson Waller a few days ago to promote those events.

While Waller returned to the US, the former Women's World Champion stayed behind. Rhea Ripley posted a video of her skating on Australian soil right after Monday Night RAW went off air. She even put a hashtag with WWE RAW on her post, indicating where she was during the show.

The video of her skating was seemingly in Melbourne as the urban beach setting aligns with the city's areas in St Kilda. Around 14 hours before RAW went on air, WWE Australia posted an image of Ripley on Instagram, where she was in Melbourne. The caption on the post indicated that The Eradicator was lined up for interviews and other promotional activities.

This was perhaps why she was not seen on the go-home edition of RAW for Backlash.

Will Rhea Ripley miss next week's WWE RAW episode?

If anyone felt Rhea Ripley's absence more, it was none other than IYO SKY. The Women's World Champion fell prey to the numbers game against Roxanne Perez and Giulia on the latest episode of RAW. Many fans have been wondering whether Mami will show up next week or continue to miss another episode.

However, The Eradicator will make her presence felt on the show next week. After the red brand's show went off air, Ripley reposted WWE's post on X, where IYO was getting beaten up by the NXT stars. She tagged The Genius of the Sky and acknowledged needing her help.

Rhea Ripley is set for a huge tag team match next week. She will team up with IYO SKY to take on Roxanne Perez and Giulia. All four women have been entangled in the same storyline lately, and they will finally look to put an end to this next week.

It remains to be seen how things shape up and what WWE has in store for Ripley and SKY after Backlash 2025.

