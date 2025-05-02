BREAKING: WWE announces Crown Jewel 2025 outside of Saudi Arabia

Over the years, WWE has found great success outside of the United States. The company has completed several international shows, with some of the biggest being held in Saudi Arabia.

Perhaps the premier show held in Saudi Arabia is WWE Crown Jewel. The PLE has been held in the country for the past six years. However, it is now set to have a new host, as it was recently confirmed that it will be held in Perth, Australia.

The news was confirmed just an hour ago, as WWE made the announcement via Instagram. This comes after TKO teased a "takeover" in Australia following Elimination Chamber 2025.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led promotion has in store for the fans Down Under this time around. They found great success the last time they visited Perth for Elimination Chamber 2024. This time around, on October 11, 2025, fans will get to see who becomes the next Men's and Women's Crown Jewel Champion.

The October 10 and 13 episodes of SmackDown and RAW, respectively, will also be held in Perth. Safe to say, the fans who will be in attendance are in for a great weekend. One, that will likely be filled with exciting and shocking moments.

