Michael Cole announces 6-time WWE champion is returning to RAW after Backlash

WWE fans will be in for a treat on the RAW after Backlash. Michael Cole announced that a six-time WWE champion will be on the red brand next week.

Ad

Rhea Ripley, who is a three-time Women's Champion, Women's Tag Team Champion, NXT, and NXT UK Women's Champion, missed the go-home episode of Monday Night RAW before Backlash. She recently flew to Australia to promote the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, which will take place in her home country on October 11.

Mami, alongside IYO SKY, is currently in the midst of a feud with Roxanne Perez and Giulia. She wrestled the Prodigy in a singles match on RAW last week, which ended with Giulia causing a disqualification. The two heels launched a two-on-one attack until SKY fended them off.

Ad

Trending

During the latest edition of RAW, the Women's World Champion member found herself all alone when she got laid out by Perez and Giulia. Rhea Ripley's absence was felt during the show.

However, that changes next week. Michael Cole confirmed tonight that IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley will face Roxanne Perez and Giulia in a tag team match on the RAW after Backlash.

Expand Tweet

The Eradicator and The Genius of the Sky would have to set their differences aside and work together before rekindling their rivalry down the road.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More