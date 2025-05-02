Crown Jewel 2025 will be the last of WWE legend's career

WWE has announced its seventh edition of Crown Jewel. But for the first time, the company won't be heading to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for its annual premium live event.

The RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, will open its gates for Crown Jewel on October 11, 2025, marking the first time the show will be held outside of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Earlier today, Grayson Waller and Rhea Ripley visited their home country to drop the bombshell announcement.

Waller also confirmed that John Cena will be appearing on the show in what would be his final appearance in Australia as an active in-ring performer.

"I hear a little whisper that the last real champion, John Cena himself, is going to make his final Australian appearance right here on that weekend," he said.

Whether or not the Cenation Leader will remain the Undisputed WWE Champion till Crown Jewel remains to be seen.

But for now, John Cena faces an uphill battle at Backlash 2025 when he puts his title on the line against Randy Orton in a match billed as 'One Last Time.'

Will The Viper be able to dethrone The Franchise Player and become a 15-time World Champion? Only time will tell.

