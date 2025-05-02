  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • Crown Jewel 2025 will be the last of WWE legend's career

Crown Jewel 2025 will be the last of WWE legend's career

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified May 02, 2025 11:51 GMT
Crown Jewel will return this year (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Crown Jewel will return in October this year (Image Credits: wwe.com)

WWE has announced its seventh edition of Crown Jewel. But for the first time, the company won't be heading to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for its annual premium live event.

Ad

The RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, will open its gates for Crown Jewel on October 11, 2025, marking the first time the show will be held outside of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Earlier today, Grayson Waller and Rhea Ripley visited their home country to drop the bombshell announcement.

Waller also confirmed that John Cena will be appearing on the show in what would be his final appearance in Australia as an active in-ring performer.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I hear a little whisper that the last real champion, John Cena himself, is going to make his final Australian appearance right here on that weekend," he said.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Ad

Whether or not the Cenation Leader will remain the Undisputed WWE Champion till Crown Jewel remains to be seen.

But for now, John Cena faces an uphill battle at Backlash 2025 when he puts his title on the line against Randy Orton in a match billed as 'One Last Time.'

Will The Viper be able to dethrone The Franchise Player and become a 15-time World Champion? Only time will tell.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications