WWE may have accidentally spoiled the result of John Cena vs. Randy Orton at Backlash 2025

John Cena’s new character has taken the wrestling world by storm, and his victory against Cody Rhodes to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41 has left fans talking. The Franchise Player made history by becoming a 17-time World Champion on the Grandest Stage Of Them All and is now on a path to take the title home with him when he retires.

Cena tried to address his victory and make a statement on RAW after WrestleMania but was attacked by Randy Orton. The Viper delivered a vicious RKO out of nowhere to the new champion.

The two then engaged in a war of words on SmackDown last week before Nick Aldis made a match official. Randy Orton will challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash 2025.

Randy Orton vs. John Cena might happen for the last time

The rich history between Orton and Cena has featured some of the most vicious matches and memorable moments over the years. Both men have had a fair share of success in their careers and are undoubtedly pioneers in the wrestling industry.

With John Cena on his retirement tour, this might be the last time Orton gets an opportunity to face The Franchise Player with a title on the line. While Cena’s retirement takes place in December, WWE likely won't stretch their feud beyond one match, aiming to feature fresh rivalries and matches for Cena throughout his tour.

WWE might have spoiled the result of the title match at Backlash 2025

WWE Backlash 2025 is set to emanate from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, the hometown of Randy Orton. The match between Orton and Cena will undoubtedly be the show's main event, and millions of fans will be on the edge of their seats to witness the outcome of their massive battle.

While anything could happen in the match, WWE seemingly spoiled the result of the battle. The company released a poster for the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event featuring only one star: John Cena.

Given Cena’s current character, if he loses the title at Backlash, he won’t come out to the squared circle early to address his loss. With the star being featured on the poster, it is seemingly confirmed that John Cena could end up retaining his Undisputed WWE Championship at the premium live event.

John Cena is on a mission to ruin wrestling

Since his heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025, Cena has been on a mission to ruin wrestling on his way out of the industry. The 17-time World Champion has already stated that he wants to take the world title home with him when he retires, claiming to be the last real champion in the company.

However, considering The Franchise Player's legendary career, it doesn’t seem like Cena would walk out of the industry as a heel. Rather, he will likely turn babyface again, potentially by betraying The Rock sometime in the future. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the legend next.

