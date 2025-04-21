John Cena didn't actually break Ric Flair's record; the truth revealed

John Cena made history by becoming a 17-time world champion after he defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41. The Franchise Player shocked the world with his massive heel turn at Elimination Chamber earlier in the year, which led him to freely use unfair means during the main event match, including a low blow to Rhodes.

Travis Scott made an appearance during the match and took the referee out before going face-to-face with The American Nightmare. While Rhodes took Scott out with a Cross Rhodes, John Cena used the distraction to pave his way to victory and win his 17th world championship.

While Cena won his 17th world title and is proclaiming to make history, he actually hasn’t. WWE recognizes Ric Flair as a 16-time world champion, which includes two WWE World Title reigns, eight NWA World Title reigns, and six WCW World Title reigns. However, this isn’t the complete truth.

WWE doesn’t recognize a few of the world title victories that Flair has had in the past, because they were not televised. In real life, Ric Flair claims to have 21 world title victories overall, and some of them have never been considered by the Stamford-based company in its history of world title reigns.

John Cena might have won his 17th world title and made history in WWE, but Ric Flair still remains on the top with the most number of world title victories in the industry.

What’s next for John Cena after WrestleMania 41?

John Cena won the Undisputed WWE Championship match in what many fans feel was one of the most underwhelming matches of the night. The Franchise Player did make history and became a 17-time world champion, and will now continue his 'Retirement Tour' with the same intensity and hatred for the fans, which he developed after aligning with The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2025.

After his title victory at WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes might not let Cena walk away and ruin wrestling, as Cena promised to on The Road to WrestleMania. With the way The GOAT won the match at The Grandest Stage of Them All, it is clear that The American Nightmare would seek revenge and will come after The Franchise Player to reclaim his title.

However, WWE has teased a dream match at Backlash 2025, which might not even involve Rhodes in the mix. The company featured Randy Orton and John Cena as the only advertised stars for the premium live event, teasing a massive match between both men at Backlash.

With Rhodes not advertised for the show, he might end up taking a hiatus from the company for a few weeks, before returning to seek revenge from the legendary star. With WrestleMania 41 officially in the books, the fireworks for Backlash 2025 are awaited.

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for their amazing storylines at the upcoming PLE.

