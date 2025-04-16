WWE may have accidentally spoiled the main event for Backlash 2025

WWE WrestleMania is just a few days away and the Stamford-based company has already started planning for the next premium live event. WWE Backlash will take place on May 20, hosted at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Some of the biggest stars in the industry are expected to appear at the PLE, with the fallout from WrestleMania featuring prominently at the show.

The card for The Grandest Stage of Them All is already stacked and the excitement to witness the aftermath of some of the biggest matches in the industry is at an all-time high.

WrestleMania 41 main event might end up being a nightmare for the fans

One of the most highly anticipated matches of The Show of Shows is the Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. Both men have managed to tear each other apart on the mic, and the only thing left is for the action to start in the ring. The two stars are sure to give their everything to walk out of WrestleMania with the title on their shoulders.

Cody Rhodes is not advertised to be on the RAW right after WrestleMania 41, which is a massive hint that the title could change hands, which could leave the WWE Universe disheartened. While the fans would love to see John Cena hold a WWE title one last time, the road he has taken to WrestleMania has left several fans furious already.

With The American Nightmare seemingly not showing up on the RAW after 'Mania, it won't be a surprise if The Greatest Of All Time manages to make history with his 17th world title victory.

John Cena might main event Backlash against his arch-rival

If John Cena manages to clinch victory at WrestleMania, it is clear that he will make appearances on almost every premium live event moving forward, including Backlash 2025. If Cena gets in action at the Missouri PLE, he will undoubtedly be a part of the main event, and a massive match has already been hinted for the show.

WWE has only advertised two superstars for Backlash 2025 till now, John Cena and The Viper Randy Orton. This is a massive hint that the fans would finally get to witness a showdown between both Cena and Orton, for the first time in several years. However, the scenario would be upended this time, with the champion as the heel and the challenger as a babyface.

WWE Backlash is set to take place in Randy Orton's hometown

The Viper's hometown of St. Louis is set to host the Backlash Premium Live Event this year, and the company has featured him on the poster for the show. This adds to the massive hint of Cena vs. Orton, and a potential match between both men could end up splitting the fans again.

With Orton performing in his hometown, Triple H might not want him to lose. With Cena and Orton seemingly set, it won't be a surprise if The Viper walks out of Backlash as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More