Potential spoiler for Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is just a week away, and Cody Rhodes is all set to put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against John Cena. But the result of the bout may have already been spoiled.

Cena became the number one contender for Rhodes' title by winning the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match in Toronto. He shockingly turned heel on the same night and has vowed to retire as a champion.

That dream could become a reality for The Cenation Leader at The Showcase of the Immortals. Eagle-eyed fans recently noticed that Cody Rhodes has not been advertised for the RAW after WrestleMania 41 on T-Mobile Arena's website, leading to speculation on social media that he may lose the Undisputed WWE Title.

It could be argued that The American Nightmare is a SmackDown Superstar, but he has made appearances on the red brand during his feud with John Cena. So, him not being advertised for the RAW after WrestleMania is a big deal.

Veteran makes a prediction for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41

While speaking on the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, Magnum T.A. predicted that Cody Rhodes will likely retain his gold at The Show of Shows.

The veteran thinks that John Cena is trying to pay his dues to the wrestling business ahead of his retirement later in the year.

"I have thought that and thought that and thought that from the beginning but something in my gut tells me Cody could retain. Well, and I'll tell you why. I think John Cena is really giving back to the business. Like, he could have like taken a little easy peasy lane and done his little cutesy tour and gone around and high-fived everybody and kissed babies and, you know, made his paydays and done his thing, and, you know, no harm, no foul," Magnum said. [41:57 - 42:05]

It will be interesting to see what twists and turns unfold during Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 41.

