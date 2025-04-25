Huge update on backstage plans for John Cena-Randy Orton WWE Title match at Backlash 2025 (Exclusive)

John Cena vs Randy Orton is expected to happen at Backlash 2025, with the 17-time World Champion putting his WWE Title on the line. There is a huge new report on the backstage plans for the match.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, one of the first major topics of discussion was the moment between The Viper and the "Last Real Champion" John Cena on RAW, with the two familiar foes crossing paths again. They are on a collision course for Backlash 2025, which will be in Orton's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.

JoeyVotes and TC reported that the plan as of now is to have the WWE Championship match between Orton and Cena headline Backlash 2025.

How the Randy Orton vs Joe Hendry match happened at WrestleMania 41

The fact that TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry was Randy Orton's WrestleMania 41 opponent turned out to be a pleasant and wholesome surprise. Even though Hendry lasted less than 200 seconds before eating the pin, the TNA star got to have the biggest moment of his wrestling career. You might be surprised to learn how it came about.

In a report confirmed by multiple sources, such as PWN/BodySlam's Cory Hays, as well as on Fightful Select, Randy Orton supposedly handpicked Joe Hendry to be his WrestleMania 41 opponent because he was a fan of his work.

The PWN report noted that the plan was always for Rusev to return on the RAW after WrestleMania 41, so it seems like he was not looked at as an option to be Orton's opponent. It makes sense as to why that might have been the case because the Randy Orton-John Cena match at Backlash was likely always the plan once it was announced that the Premium Live Event would happen in Orton's hometown.

It also makes sense as to why neither Nick Aldis nor Aleister Black was Orton's opponent. In one way, it feels counterintuitive to have Aldis make his huge debut, only to lose, while Aleister Black's stock would have been damaged had he returned and lost.

In terms of Nick Aldis returning to the ring, one can only speculate what lies ahead. At 38 years old, he's only coming into his prime wrestling years. However, there has been no report to indicate that WWE plans to bring Aldis in as a wrestler and subsequently end his role as SmackDown General Manager.

Either way, one can only hope that if it does happen, Aldis will cross paths with The Viper.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

