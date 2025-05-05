Create
  • Sports News
  • WWE
  • WWE Raw
  • WWE RAW Results, live recap, grades: CM Punk looking for revenge? Former champion in action; What's next for Paul Heyman's new stable? Becky Lynch to address heinous behavior; World champion in action!

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMay 05, 2025 14:39 GMT

Check out the results for WWE RAW right here.

14:39 (GMT)5 MAY 2025

Hey everyone! WWE Monday Night RAW live on Netflix will be airing later tonight. This show should be a busy one, as it will not only deal with the continued fallout from WrestleMania 41, but it is the final edition of RAW ahead of Backlash in St. Louis. There are also some big questions in regards to the program. Will CM Punk or Roman Reigns appear after a brutal beating from Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker two weeks ago? What is next for the big stable? Additionally, Rusev will be making his in-ring return! Plus, will Gunther be able to speak on Pat McAfee's challenge?

The following has been promoted for RAW:

- Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman will appear.
- IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez. 
- Rusev vs. Otis.
- Penta vs. JD McDonagh.
- Becky Lynch will address Lyra Valkyria. 
- And more!

Be sure to join us at 8 PM EST as we break down everything that goes on during the red brand's next episode! With this being the last stop before Backlash in St. Louis, who knows what will go down. 
