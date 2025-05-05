WWE RAW Results, live recap, grades: CM Punk looking for revenge? Former champion in action; What's next for Paul Heyman's new stable? Becky Lynch to address heinous behavior; World champion in action!
The following has been promoted for RAW:
- Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins, and Paul Heyman will appear.
- IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez.
- Rusev vs. Otis.
- Penta vs. JD McDonagh.
- Becky Lynch will address Lyra Valkyria.
- And more!
With this being the last stop before Backlash in St. Louis, who knows what will go down.