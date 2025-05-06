Karrion Kross namedrops The Bloodline after teasing character change on RAW

Karrion Kross managed to elicit a huge response from the crowd in Omaha, Nebraska, on RAW this week as he namedropped The Bloodline, targeted a new superstar, and teased a character change.
Making lemonade from lemons seems to be the name of the game for Karrion Kross, who still isn't enjoying the regular television time that many feel he deserves.
In the promo during the commercial break on RAW, Karrion Kross cut an incredible promo, namedropping The Bloodline and targeting Sami Zayn. He also teased a return to Killer Kross:
"You want to talk about Sami Zayn, let's talk about Sami Zayn. No doubt about it, he's got a guilty conscience in his participation in the OG Bloodline's reign of terror, and he just wants to make the right decision. Ladies and gentlemen, do you think Sami Zayn made the right decision turning down Seth Rollins on RAW? Mixed reactions, shades of grey, I like that. You know what? I can't judge, I'm no saint. In fact, some people have even referred to me as a killer. But I'll say this - I'm nobody special, I'm just the devil you know versus the devils you don't," Kross said.
It's going to be interesting to see how WWE utilizes Kross going forward. His "worked shoot" promo during WrestleMania weekend left many people stunned and in awe of his talent.
Expect Kross and Scarlett to become increasing presences on the red brand.
Until then, Sami Zayn will have to watch his back.