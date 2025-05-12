3 Things Seth Rollins can do on RAW

At WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Seth Rollins shockingly turned heel, joining forces with Paul Heyman, and got the last laugh after he pinned Roman Reigns. This came in the aftermath of the shocking backstabbing by Reigns' Wiseman.
On the RAW after 'Mania, Bron Breakker revealed himself as the third member of their alliance. Together, the yet-unnamed stable has been dominating the red brand. Superstars like CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn have been victims of the alliance.
Perhaps to further assert their domination, Rollins and his crew could do multiple things on the Monday night show.
In this listicle, we look at three things the heel crew could do on RAW tonight:
#3. Seth Rollins could target Sami Zayn again
The former World Heavyweight Champion Rollins offered his good friend Sami Zayn an opportunity to join his cause. However, the ex-Bloodline member denied The Visionary, who then signaled Breakker to destroy The Honorary Uce.
Rollins and Breakker could attack Sami Zayn on the RAW and punish the former Intercontinental Champion for rejecting their offer. Tonight on RAW, they could recreate the scenario and inflict another brutal beatdown on Zayn.
#2. The Visionary could challenge Jey Uso for the title
Jey Uso captured the World Heavyweight Championship, beating Gunther at WrestleMania last month. Last week, Uso locked horns with Seth Rollins, defending his title. However, since the bout concluded in all-round chaos, The Yeet Master retained his title in the process.
Logan Paul seems to be next in line for the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso, with their match booked to take place at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 25. Paul Heyman, using his diplomacy, could find a way to add Seth Rollins to the match, and turn it into a Triple Threat contest for the gold.
#1. The Revolutionary and his heel crew could target CM Punk
Last week, CM Punk showed up on the red brand for the first time since Rollins and his crew took him out on the flagship show after 'Mania. Punk saved Uso and Zayn from being attacked by Rollins and Breakker. Additionally, The Best in the World has been officially announced for tonight’s edition of WWE RAW.
Seth Rollins could again target The Second City Saint and attack him, laying the foundation for a match at an upcoming premium live event.