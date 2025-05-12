4 Potential endings to WWE RAW after Backlash

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW will see the fallout of the Backlash Premium Live Event, which took place this past weekend. It is expected to be a blockbuster show filled with several big matches and huge surprises. Rhea Ripley will be in action as she teams up with IYO SKY, while AJ Styles and Finn Balor will lock horns in a marquee match.

What will remain the focal point is how the show goes off-air. WWE usually saves the most exciting things for the main event, whether it's a match or a segment. It is because how the program ends creates a significant buzz and becomes the biggest highlight of the night. Fans can expect the same from tonight's edition of the red show.

Let's look at four potential endings to WWE RAW after Backlash.

#4. A massive brawl could spill all over the arena

Brawls and chaos have been Monday Night RAW's hallmarks, and the same can be expected tonight. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker could be involved in a tumultuous scuffle with CM Punk and Sami Zayn in the main event of the show. The Best in the World returned last week and made it clear that he was not done with Paul Heyman and Co.

Rollins and Breakker might deliver a promo to the crowd. However, Punk and Zayn could likely interrupt their segment and storm into the ring, looking for revenge. All four superstars could turn the red brand into a breeding ground of chaos, and the brawl could spill all over the arena.

Adam Pearce could rush to the ringside area with security, but to no avail. Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Bron Breakker, and Sami Zayn could continue to tear each other apart with the show going off-air.

#3. Goldberg may return and confront Gunther

Gunther secured a dominant victory over Pat McAfee at Backlash, and his dominance could continue on RAW. In the last few minutes of the program, The Ring General could show up and grab a microphone to deliver a heated promo. He could claim that there was no one left in the locker room with the audacity to step up against him.

Just then, the lights could go off, and Goldberg's theme song could echo in the arena. The crowd might be left in a frenzy, and the WWE icon could make his way to the ring, marking his homecoming. He could stand right in front of Gunther in the middle of the ring, reminding The Ring General that he had unfinished business with him.

Both superstars could have a cold staredown, locking eyes with each other, with the camera panning out.

#2. Rhea Ripley may betray IYO SKY during their match

Rhea Ripley is set to team up with IYO SKY to battle Roxanne Perez and Giulia in a tag team match tonight. Well, this could be the main event of the show. In a shocking turn of events, Mami could turn heel and betray her tag team partner. Just when SKY would be going for a hot tag, Ripley could evade it, leaving the WWE Universe stunned.

She could abandon The Genius of the Sky in the middle of the match and walk away. As a result, Perez and Giulia could pin IYO SKY and win the match. Following the bout, the two upstarts could unleash a brutal beatdown on SKY in the middle of the ring. However, Rhea Ripley could simply watch it happen while standing on the ramp.

With a look of disdain on her face, The Eradicator could turn away and walk to the backstage area to conclude the show.

#1. CM Punk could be pulverized on RAW

Adam Pearce could make an impromptu match official between CM Punk and Bron Breakker, putting it in the main event of tonight's RAW. However, this may not go well with Punk. Just when he would be about to win the bout, Seth Rollins could intervene in the match and attack The Second City Saint.

Soon after, an injured Sami Zayn could come to the rescue, but Breakker could take him out with a vicious Spear at ringside. Following that, Rollins and Co. could unleash a merciless attack on CM Punk, annihilating him. They could destroy the 46-year-old by hitting him with a steel chair or slamming him on the announce table.

With both Punk and Zayn lying unconscious at ringside, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker could stand tall in the ring with RAW going off-air.

