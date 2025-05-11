Major grudge match announced for WWE RAW; Jey Uso update

WWE will present the fallout from Backlash 2025 in 24 hours, and the RAW card is shaping up in a major way. Saturday Night's Main Event 39 and 40, Money in the Bank, and Night of Champions are now on the horizon, and the stars are gearing up, but first, there's a loaded stop of the red brand in Louisville.

Adam Pearce has booked Jey Uso for Monday's upcoming edition of RAW. The General Manager took to X/Twitter today to announce that Uso will be live on the red brand to react to Paul's recent sucker punch. Pearce also booked a grudge match between Penta and Chad Gable for the show. This will be a rematch of Zero-Fear's WWE debut on January 13, where he beat Master Gable in just over 13 minutes.

Jey Uso is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul. The first-time-ever match was just announced for the 39th edition of SNME special later this month. The heat between Main Event Jey and The Maverick has increased in recent weeks, and now the two seem hungry for blood.

Meanwhile, Penta failed to dethrone Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio at Backlash on Saturday, thanks to interference by The Judgment Day and the masked El Grande Americano, who is believed to be Chad Gable.

Uso did not work Backlash, but he made his first title defense on last week's RAW. Seth Rollins won via DQ at just under 17 minutes, but the champion retained.

WWE RAW updated lineup for Monday

World Wrestling Entertainment will return to the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY, for Monday's post-Backlash edition of RAW. Below is the updated lineup:

Jey Uso will address Logan Paul; CM Punk will appear; Penta vs. Chad Gable; Giulia and Roxanne Perez vs. IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley; The War Raiders vs. American Made; AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor.

WWE and the arena also have several top superstars advertised for RAW. The following names are listed: Gunther, Seth Rollins, Dominik Mysterio, The New Day, Liv Morgan, and Becky Lynch.

