Paul Heyman fires massive shots at AEW after WrestleMania 41

Paul Heyman just fired some massive shots at AEW. His comments came after his shocking betrayal at WrestleMania 41.
On Night One of WrestleMania 41, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns faced off against each other in a triple-threat match. Heyman was right in the center of this match after Punk called in his favor, asking him to be in his corner. However, during the match, The Wiseman did the unthinkable by betraying both Punk and Reigns, thereby helping Rollins win the match. It seems like Heyman has formed an alliance with The Visionary.
Paul Heyman was a guest during the latest edition of The Pat McAfee Show. Michael Cole called Heyman out for selling out to Rollins. Heyman said that Cole is doing the same thing by staying with WWE instead of jumping to WCW back in the day or to AEW:
"I'm sorry. Were you going to the lowest bidder back then? [I] never saw you jump to WCW. I don't see you going to Jacksonville anytime soon. Oh, so you stayed with the highest bidder. Right?" [0:35 - 0:45]
Vince Russo believes that Paul Heyman will betray Seth Rollins in six months
Paul Heyman has served as the manager of Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns over the years. However, this is the first time that he is aligning himself with Seth Rollins, which is what came as a surprise to many fans and critics. However, a former WWE writer believes this alliance won't last long.
While reviewing WrestleMania 41 Night One, Vince Russo stated that Heyman will betray Rollins in six months and reunite with Brock Lesnar:
"You know what the next thing is? I guarantee you. You know what the next step is? It’s gonna be back to Brock [Lesnar]. That’s the next step. Give it six months." [From 1:05:00 onwards]
It will be interesting to see if Vince Russo's prediction will come true.
If you use the quote in the first half of this article, then link back to the original source with an H/T to Sportskeeda.
Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.