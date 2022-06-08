"Doesn't do himself any favors"- Former WWE Superstar critiques AEW star Brian Cage's in-ring style

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Paul London aired his thoughts on AEW star Brian Cage's in-ring style not boding well.

Cage has been an enigma given the contrast between his physique and in-ring skills. He has unfortunately hit a rough patch during his most recent stint in AEW. The Machine last wrestled for AEW in October 2021, losing to Ricky Starks on Rampage. He has since wrestled at ROH Supercard of Honor 2022, beating Ninja Mack in a three-minute match and joining a stable with Tully Blanchard.

Paul London recently appeared on the Rene Dupree’s Cafe de Rene podcast, where he gave his thoughts on Brian Cage's in-ring style:

“I like Brian [Cage] but like, he doesn’t do himself any favors because, you know, you’re telling me that a guy who looks like a truck can literally do 10-20 things to somebody half his size and still lose? Then what are you hitting them with, like, marshmallows? It just makes you look weaker." (58.04-58.41)

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion also took shots at AEW for not capitalizing on The Machine's uniqueness:

"How they haven't been able to capitalize on the uniqueness that he brings to the table? But also, how you haven't been able to have the right person back there get through to him on how to get maximum mileage?" (59.12-59.33)

Paul London recently spoke about getting turned down by AEW for potential backstage role

The 20-year veteran Paul London worked for WWE during a five-year stint between 2003 and 2008. He also featured in notable promotions like Ring of Honor and Lucha Underground. He was a major backstage hand for Lucha Underground's creative team involving writing and producing matches.

Speaking on Rene Dupree’s Cafe de Rene podcast, he revealed that he enquired about a coaching/producer's role in All Elite Wrestling but got ’shut down immediately':

"What a lot of people don’t know is that last year, there had been like some very loose discussions between myself AEW, and it was more so like, ‘Hey, I would like to help if there’s a way for me to help from a coaching standpoint or a producing standpoint. You know, I feel I have a lot to offer." (Read more here)

Brian Cage is one of the most impressive performers in the world today. He is built like a phenomenal heavyweight and has wowed fans with the unbelievable athleticism usually seen in smaller performers.

The Machine has been absent from AEW programming for a significant amount of time. It will be interesting to see when Brian Cage wrestles again inside an AEW ring and what Tony Khan has in store for the former IMPACT champion.

