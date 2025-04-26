"Paul's [Triple H] gonna get fired by Dwayne," "Does Stephanie know?" - Fans erupt after AEW star's cryptic post amid WWE rumors

An AEW star recently posted a cryptic message on their social media and the fans absolutely erupted. This star is one of the biggest names on the roster and she has recently been linked with WWE.

Ad

All Elite Wrestling has a lot of big names but there has been one name that has far exceeded all expectations over the last year and that is none other than Mariah May. The former AEW Women’s World Champion has recently been linked with a move to WWE. This was after reports came out that the Stamford-based company would be making a huge offer once she became a free agent.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Amidst these reports, Mariah May took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a cryptic message and said that she was married to the game. Many fans implied that she was referring to none other than Triple H and had a lot of theories about the star's current situation.

What's next for Mariah May? (Credit: Fan reactions to Mariah's post)

One fan funnily asked if Stephanie McMahon knew about this while another fan said that by the time Mariah gets to WWE, Triple H would have been fired by The Rock.

Ad

Mariah May made it clear she was not going to sign a new deal with AEW

Mariah May has been quietly going about her business for a long time now. She had a memorable feud with Toni Storm and they had a trilogy of matches that the fans absolutely loved.

It has now been reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mariah May had informed AEW of her intention not to sign a new contract. The report noted:

Ad

“Mariah May made it clear at the time of her trilogy match with Toni Storm at Revolution that she was not signing a new AEW deal, so they booked it at that time for that reason.”

With this bit of news coming out last week and now reports indicating that WWE was indeed going to make an offer, it should not come as a surprise if she actually ends up working for Triple H in the Stamford-based promotion soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More