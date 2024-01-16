Paul Walter Hauser namedrops top AEW star and multiple former WWE Superstars at Emmys 2024

Paul Walter Hauser recently bagged an Emmy award. During his acceptance speech, he name-dropped a top AEW star along with some of the former WWE Superstars.

The professional wrestling entities that Paul mentioned were former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, and current AEW star Kota Ibushi. He also made references to Wolfpac, Diamond Dallas Page, and Dudley Boyz, who were once a part of the Stamford-based promotion.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards finally took place on Monday, January 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California. Hauser won an Emmy Award for his role in Black Bird, which is an American true crime drama miniseries, under the 'Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie' category. He rapped his acceptance speech, thanking his family and friends.

While giving New World Order's Wolfpac reference, he claimed to beat former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder. He also gave a shoutout to AEW star Kota Ibushi and capped off his acceptance speech with the Dudley Boyz's "get the tables" reference. In addition to this, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page was also thanked by Hauser.

The time when Paul Walter Hauser was attacked on AEW Dynamite

On the January 11, 2023, episode of AEW Dynamite, Paul Walter Hauser made an appearance in Tony Khan's promotion. He was invited to attend the Dynamite show, which took place in Los Angeles, California, to celebrate his win after he bagged the 2023 Golden Globe Best Supporting Actor - Limited or Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture award for Black Bird.

His celebrations, however, were ruined by Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh, who attacked him on the show. Hauser addressed the attack during The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he took shots at WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

It will be interesting to see what will happen next after Hauser's recent Emmy award win. Perhaps he will pay another visit to Tony Khan's promotion just like he did last time after winning an award.

