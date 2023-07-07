"Pay me" - Current champion has accused "motherf**ker" Cody Rhodes of stealing his move

A current champion recently accused current WWE Superstar of Cody Rhodes of stealing his move. The star in question is Will Ospreay.

The United Kingdom-born wrestler has made a name for himself wrestling around the world. He is currently signed with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Ospreay has also made some appearances in AEW as well. He is one of the few wrestlers who had competed in both editions of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

In the latest edition of the pay-per-view, the Aerial Assassin defeated Kenny Omega to win the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. It is to be noted that back in January at Wrestle Kingdom 17, The Cleaner pinned Ospreay to capture the title.

Recently, the 30-year-old star was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet. During the interview, CVV shared that he wished to have seen the Aerial Assassin wrestle the Current version of 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes.

Ospreay replied by stating that Rhodes had stolen his signature move. The maneuver he was referring to is the 'Cody Cutter.' The IWGP US World Champion demanded that Cody Rhodes pays him for using his finisher.

“He stole my cutter. I just remembered that. Motherf*****! Pay Me!” Will Ospreay said.

Jim Cornette claims Cody Rhodes is the biggest babyface in pro wrestling

At the latest WWE Premium Live Event, 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes got one of the loudest reactions from the audience.

Following the response Rhodes received at the Money in the Bank, a wrestling veteran shared his thoughts on the star. During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former manager of The Midnight Express claimed that the son of Dusty Rhodes is the biggest babyface in the wrestling business.

"Cody got a huge ovation [in London], he's the biggest babyface in the wrestling business now. And that just also shows you how quick things can turn around. He was a babyface in AEW and the fans were booing him. And now he's the biggest babyface in the biggest [wrestling] company in the world... It's the same guy but it's the presentation. You know, it's the same product but you're getting a negative reaction because of the way you're marketing it in one place and it's selling like gangbusters in the other place," Jim Cornette siad.

Cody Rhodes also renewed his feud with Brock Lesnar this past week on Monday Night RAW.

